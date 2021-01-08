Indore: Miscreants open fire outside builder’s house, incident captured in CCTV​

Indore

Some unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of a builder in Aerodrome area late on Thursday. The accused fled the scene soon after ​firing with a ​pistol. Two persons were seen in the CCTV installed near the spot. However, the police could not identify the accused till the filing of the report.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said that the incident took place at the house of builder Dilip Yadav in Aerodrome area at around 12.30 am. The family members were inside the house when two persons reached there and one of them opened fire using a pistol ​from ​outside the house. The family members ​got scared ​and they immediately informed the police about the incident.

It is said that the miscreants managed to flee soon after opening fire. ​P​olice asked Dilip about the suspects but he ​couldn't identify them and told police that he ​does not have any dispute with anyone. The CCTVs installed at other locations in the area are also being examined.