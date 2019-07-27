Indore: Minor held with four stolen bikes, 2 on run

Indore: Police recovered four stolen bikes worth Rs 2.50 lakh from a minor boy in Simrol area on Thursday. Police said he along with two accomplices stole the bikes from two places in Simrol police station jurisdiction.

Simrol police station incharge RK Nain said four bikes were stolen from Datoda and Kanad villages at night on July 18. Police have registered a case on the complaint of Tolaram Rajput of Datoda against unidentified person for stealing his bike while another case was registered on the complaint of Jagdish Barod for stealing his three bikes.

Senior police officials had formed a team to trace accused after which team began to work on the same. After receiving a tip off, police detained a 16-year-old boy for stealing bikes.

The boy was taken to police station where he allegedly confessed to stealing bikes with his accomplices Suresh and Sohan of Gandhwani in Dhar district. Police recovered four bikes from him but Suresh and Sohan could not be arrested till filing of the report. They are being searched by police.

Two including minor held for theft

Two persons including a minor boy were arrested by Simrol police for theft in a shop few days back. Police said accused Sachin of Dewas and his minor aide were arrested on Thursday.

They were involved in theft at the shop of Umashankar Kushwah. On July 20, Sachin had damaged a wall of the shop and entered minor to steal goods.