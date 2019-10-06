Indore: Minor girl raped by youth

Indore: Police arrested a youth on Saturday for raping a minor girl in Vijay Nagar area. The accused lured the girl to his residence and raped her.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl complained that initially the accused, a 23-year-old boy of Vijay Nagar area, used to stalk her. Later, he managed to talk to her and subsequently lured her to his house and raped her. The accused also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the rape, and so she kept quiet. The incident came to light when the girl got pregnant after which she along with family members reached the police station and complained. The police have arrested the accused.

MAN BOOKED FOR RAPING MARRIED WOMAN: In another incident, a 42-year-old man was booked by Juni Indore police for raping a married woman after promising to marry her. The woman stated in the complaint that she met the accused a few months ago and they became close friends. Later, the accused told her to take divorce from her husband and promised to marry and look after her and her daughter. The accused subsequently raped the woman and later refused to marry her.