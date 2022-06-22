Indore: Minor girl found dead, maternal uncle injured

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances, while her maternal uncle was found critically injured at her home in the Dwarkapuri area, the police said on Tuesday. It is believed that she was strangled to death by her uncle and he later attempted suicide by cutting himself with a blade. The police suspect that, when the accused tried to sexually harass the girl, she resisted and the accused strangled her to death. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report.

Additional DCP Prashant Choubey said the incident took place on Tuesday. The deceased was staying with her parents and siblings in a portion of a house while her maternal uncle (husband of her mother’s sister) and his family stay in another portion of the same house. After finding the door to the girl’s portion locked, her family members knocked on the door. After they did not receive any answer from inside, they broke open the door and found the girl lying on the floor and her maternal uncle injured. He had sustained blade injuries on his hand and neck. The police and the FSL team investigated the spot and recovered a blade. The injured man was sent to hospital. A police team is trying to take down his statement. His condition is stated to be out of danger but he is not in a condition to make a statement to the police.

The police have sent the body for an autopsy and are waiting for the report to know the cause of death.

