Indore: ​Ministers to inaugurate new facilities in Holkar College tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat and tourism minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate several projects and perform Bhoomi Pujan of some newer projects at Government Holkar Science College on Saturday.

A total of 9 modern labs, academic building and computer building will be inaugurated by the ministers, said college principal Prof Suresh Silawat.

Along with this, bhoomi pujan will be performed for basketball and table tennis courts and Geology Bhawan.

Silawat told that these facilities will be beneficial to more than 12,000 students.

Nine G+2 labs are ready in the college. DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and other guests will also be present.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:03 AM IST