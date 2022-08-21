Indore: Minister, Mayor, citizens clean city as sweepers take day off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Public representatives, municipal officers, NGOs, voluntary organisations, private firm employees, and residents picked up brooms as nearly 7000 sanitation workers of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) took one-day leave for Goga Navmi on Sunday.

“Employees and labourers engaged in sweeping and sanitation works were on leave for Goga Navmi celebration on Sunday so others stepped in to do their job,” said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav who himself picked up a broom for cleaning roads.

He along with water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore-3 MLA Aakash Vijayvargiaya were among several others who did cleaning near Rajwada on Sunday.

The trio wielded the broom at Shiv Vilas Palace, Gurdwara Road, Aada Bazar, Gopal Mandir and surrounding areas.

After that, the cleanliness public participation campaign was led by Mayor Bhargav on Ranjeet Hanuman Mandir Road and surrounding areas.

Corporator Harpreet Singh Kaur, Pandit Dipesh Vyas of Ranjit Hanuman Temple and others too joined the Mayor. The Mayor said that this is a great example of social harmony.

Along with this, in all 85 wards of the city, ward corporators, public representatives, local residents as well as representatives of social, religious, banking, education organisations participated in the cleanliness public participation campaign in their respective areas.

Bhargav said that the sanitation workers in Indore discharge their responsibilities throughout the year. “It is because of them, Indore won cleanest city tag for five times in a row and there are no two opinions that the city will clinch the tag for the sixth time as well,” he said.

“When they took a break on Goga Navmi, responsible citizens, organisations and public representatives together filled in for them,” he added.