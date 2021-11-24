Indore: MGM, NCDC plan prescription audit for antibiotics resistance surveillance

Indore (Madhys Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, will conduct a prescription audit at all the associated hospitals of the college once a month to ensure efficient use of antibiotics.

The initiative will take place under the National Programme on Antimicrobial Resistance Containment of the Government of India, coordinated by NCDC, New Delhi, through the network of laboratories in medical colleges of 24 states.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a growing public health problem. Resistance even to newer and more potent antimicrobial agents has emerged which is a major concern globally,” HoD, Microbiology, MGM Medical College, Dr Anita Mutha said. She added that they were also playing their part in containing antimicrobial and antibiotic resistance and would conduct a prescription audit from next month at the hospitals associated with MGM Medical College.

The HoD, Microbiology, added that the rapid spread of multi-drug resistant bacteria and the lack of new antibiotics to treat infections caused by these organisms posed a threat to human health which urgently needed to be tackled.

QUOTE:

Explaining the audit

‘We’ll audit the prescriptions given by doctors to OPD and IPD patients. The audit will be done by the antimicrobial committee over the prescribed antibiotics. Later, the report will be shared with the NCDC, which will recommend changes in the level of drugs and medicines to ensure efficient use of antibiotics and antimicrobials’

— Dr Anita Mutha, HoD, Microbiology, MGM Medical College

Govt must prohibit OTC antibiotics

The Microbiology Department of MGM Medical College organised a two-day CME on Antimicrobial Awareness Week at Super Speciality Hospital in which experts demanded prohibition of misuse of antimicrobials and antibiotics. Chief guest of the programme, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, emphasised types of antimicrobial resistance and the importance to contain it.

Associate professor Dr Sadhna Sodani said that various sessions were organized, including antibiotic policy, good practices and others.

‘The major outcomes of the first day of the CME are that the government should enforce a law to prohibit over-the-counter sale of antibiotics, prohibit using antibiotics without prescription and constitution of committees in hospitals,’ Dr Sodani said.

Dr Manish Purohit, Dr Ashutosh Shrivastava, Dr Yaminu Gupta, Dr Ashok Thakur, Dr Ila Shirvastava Bajpai and Dr Akhilesh Tomar addressed the sessions.

