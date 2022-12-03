Indore: MGM Medical College to host 2 award ceremonies on Sunday 

MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College is going to host award ceremonies on December 4, where alumni of the institute will gather. The programme is being held under the joint auspices of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College's Alumni Association and the Academy of Medical Education.

The Fourth “Annual National Medical Humanities Award (2022)” will be given to Radha Ramaswamy of Bangalore this year. Radha Ramaswamy has been selected by a national-level selection committee and is known for organising Rangkarma ki Karmshala (theatre workshop) for doctors so that human values can be increased in the thinking and behaviour of young doctors.

The fourth "Indore Annual Research Paper Publication Award (2022)" would be given to those doctors of the city, who have published high-quality research papers in medical journals in the last three years.

Alumni Association president Dr Shekhar Rao, secretary Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Apoorva Puranik said that science and art are the two wheels of the medical chariot and both are necessary. These awards have been started to stress the importance of these disciplines and to encourage doctors in this field. There is a special relationship between doctors, patients, and their families. Awareness, sensitivity, and dexterity are essential for successful communication.