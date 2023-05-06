Indore: Metro to run on GOA-4, to be driverless

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro will function on automation -2 and automation-4 technology that will make it function automatically; from halting at stations to moving on its track.

There are two technologies on which the metro train will function; GOA-2 (Grade of Automation-2) and GOA-4 (Grade of Automation-4).

“There will be no drivers when the Metro will run on GOA-4,” said a senior Metro official.

He added, “However, in GOA-2 operation, the train is driven by the driver in driver's cab of the leading Driving Motor Car (DMC) car with all the controlling systems required to run the train.

While GOA-4 system is the most advanced system of railway automation in which the train runs without a driver and the driver cab of the Driving Motor Car (DMC) is removed. It is also called Unattended Train Operation (UTO), said officials.

According to the plan of the Indore Metro Rail Project, the metro rail will be run by the driver (GOA-2) in the initial phase, which will later run without the driver (GOA-4).

Officials added that there will be a longitudinal seating arrangement in Indore Metro Rail. The passenger capacity of the 3-car metro train is 971.

Officials said that the rolling stock of Metro Rail is being made in Gujarat.

Features of rolling stock

3-car unit: It is considered the basic unit of the metro system. The system consists of 2 Driving Motor Cars (DMC) and one Trailer Car (TC). This is the minimum for Metro operations which is preferred and suitable for places with low population density. Coaches are made of stainless steel to enhance corrosion resistance and strength.

Speed: The purpose of Metro trains is to facilitate our urban traffic and metro rail stations are very close to each other.

For this reason, the metro rail system has been designed for a maximum speed of 90 kmph, but in passenger service, Metro Rail will run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.

Headway: The frequency of trains in the Indore Metro Project will be one and a half minutes. However, it can also be changed according to the passenger traffic.

CCTV Camera System: Keeping in view all the safety parameters, CCTV cameras will be installed inside and outside the coaches in Indore Metro Rail trains, which will be used for emergency counting, track tracking, and identification of passengers, as well as unattended bags and cameras in the train.

Doors: There will be a total of 8 doors in each coach, four on one side and four on the other side. In addition, both the DMC coaches of the train will have an emergency gate called the detention door at the front, which can be used to evacuate passengers in case of an emergency.

Air Conditioning System: Indore Metro Rail will have a smart air conditioning system for the convenience of passengers, whose air cooling will vary according to the passenger load.

The air conditioning system will be designed with germ control and air filtration.