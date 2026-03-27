Indore Metro News: 17 Km Metro Ready To Roll, CMRS Gives Green Signal |

17 km Metro ready to roll,

CMRS gives green signal

/Inauguration awaited/

METRO ROUTE (EXTENDED STRETCH)

Super Corridor-2 - Super Corridor-1 - MR-10 Road - ISBT - Chandragupta Square - Hiranagar - Bapat Square - Meghdoot Garden - Vijay Nagar Square - Malviya Nagar

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

In a significant development for the city’s public transport system, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted the much-awaited safety clearance (NOC) for the extended section of the Indore Metro’s priority corridor, paving the way for metro services to run up to Malviya Nagar Square. With this approval, the expanded stretch from Super Corridor-2 to Malviya Nagar is now fully ready, and commercial operations will begin as soon as the state government issues formal orders.

The extension is expected to enhance connectivity across key residential and commercial hubs of the city. The metro will now pass through Super Corridor-2, Super Corridor-1, MR-10 Road, ISBT, Chandragupta Square, Hiranagar, Bapat Square, Meghdoot Garden, Vijay Nagar Square and Malviya Nagar.

At present, metro services are operational between Gandhinagar and Super Corridor-3, and with this expansion, the total operational stretch will increase to nearly 17 kilometres, benefiting thousands of daily commuters.

The approval follows a detailed inspection carried out between March 15 and 18, 2026, which is considered the final and most crucial step before commencing passenger services. Officials from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited confirmed that all safety, technical and operational standards have been met.

Managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said that the metro expansion will provide Indore residents with a safe, reliable and eco-friendly mode of transport, while also helping reduce traffic congestion and pollution levels in the city.

With all major approvals now in place, the project awaits only the final nod from the state government for the inauguration of the metro. Once granted, Indore will see metro services operating across a much larger network, marking a major step forward in its journey towards becoming a modern, well-connected metro city.