Indore: Merely one inch rainfall & city descends into chaos

Indore

With only about one inch of rainfall, the city descended into chaos due to waterlogging in low lying areas and major roads of the city, mainly parts of BRTS, on Tuesday.

The day started sunny, but by afternoon dark clouds enveloped the city and it started raining at around 1.30 pm. By 2 pm the fury of the rain had intensified and most of the vehicles were off the roads. The rain petered out after more than an hour. There were reports of water entering houses, especially in the Chandrabhaga area which was submerged in knee deep water.

Though the weather office recorded 22.8 mm rainfall (0.89 inches), the weather department officials acknowledged that it had rained heavily in the central part of the city, while the intensity of the rain was less in the eastern part.

The monitoring centre of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, located at Regal Square, recorded 36.25 mm (1.43 inches) rainfall in one and half hours between 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Waterlogging along the BRT corridor led to a traffic jam with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace.

The traffic police had a tough time managing the traffic as some of the signals were also not functioning properly. The problem was exacerbated since another bout of rain started just around the time office-goers left their office.

Moderate to heavy rain to lash city in next two days

According to Met officials, a depression over north Chhattisgarh and neighborhood moved further west-northwestwards during past 6 hours with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centered over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh about 90 km south-southwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) and about 180 km east southeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to weaken into a well marked low pressure area and continue to move west-northwest wards across Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Deesa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Hosangabad, centre of depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh, Gopalpur and thence southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal,” weathermen said adding “Under the influence of these conditions, city could witness moderate to heavy rains for next couple of days.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:48 AM IST