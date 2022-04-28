Indore: Mercury touches 42 degrees Celsius mark, nights too turn hot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thursday turned out to be the hottest day of the season so far with the mercury touching 42 degrees Celsius mark. Not only the night temperature but the day temperature too hovered over 24 degrees Celsius, making it uncomfortable for the residents.

The weather department forecasted sweltering days ahead and the occurrence of heatwaves in the first week of May. The temperature was hovering around 40-41 degrees Celsius for the last three days and it touched 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was two degrees above normal.

The hot weather made people think twice before moving out as hot winds gripped the city, which resulted in less traffic on the roads in the afternoon.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the temperature will rise further in the coming days as the sky will remain clear.

“There is no chance of a decrease in temperature in the next couple of days. Chances of pre-monsoon activities are also bleak till the second week of May,” officials said.

While the day temperature is increasing, nights too are turning unbearable for the citizens with the temperature crossing the 24 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan to the state for the past few days. Since early morning, the heat quotient remained high, making it difficult for commuters.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days,” Met officials said adding “summer will remain at its peak in May month and heatwaves will take place multiple times in coming days.”

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

