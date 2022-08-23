e-Paper Get App

Indore: Meeting of GST GRC postponed due to rain

The new date of the meeting will be communicated later.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the state level GST Grievance Redressal Committee (GST GRC), scheduled on Monday in Bhopal, was cancelled due to the heavy rain in the state capital.

Ramesh Khandelwal, one the members of the committee, who is also the president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, informed that he received information from the chief commissioner of CGST Bhopal, informing him about the postponement of the meeting. The new date of the meeting will be communicated later.

Four businessmen-industrialists from the city were nominated as members in the GST GRC. Apart from Ramesh Khandelwal, the others are president of Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Ajit Singh Narang, president of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Indore, Sumit Suri and joint secretary of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, Tarun Vyas.

Read Also
IIM Indore Signs MoU with Rennes School of Business, France
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Meeting of GST GRC postponed due to rain

RECENT STORIES

Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars

Potholes: Surge in cases of backache and neck pain among Mumbaikars

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level...

Never-ending wait for home buyers as 751 recovery warrants by MahaRERA stuck at collectorate-level...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

‘Jiah had childhood trauma due to an incident’, Sooraj Pancholi’s lawyer suggests late actor's...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to...

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019

Mumbai: Number of Govindas injured during Dahi handi increased by 86.55 percent compared to 2019