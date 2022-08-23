Indore: Meeting of GST GRC postponed due to rain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the state level GST Grievance Redressal Committee (GST GRC), scheduled on Monday in Bhopal, was cancelled due to the heavy rain in the state capital.

Ramesh Khandelwal, one the members of the committee, who is also the president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, informed that he received information from the chief commissioner of CGST Bhopal, informing him about the postponement of the meeting. The new date of the meeting will be communicated later.

Four businessmen-industrialists from the city were nominated as members in the GST GRC. Apart from Ramesh Khandelwal, the others are president of Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Ajit Singh Narang, president of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Indore, Sumit Suri and joint secretary of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, Tarun Vyas.

