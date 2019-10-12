Indore: MC speaker, oppn leader meet minister for fund release

Indore: Speaker of Indore Municipal Corporation Ajay Singh Naruka and leader of Opposition in IMC Foziya Sheikh Alim on Saturday met state urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh and demanded release of octroi compensation and other funds to the civic body.

They also submitted a memorandum to the minister about the pending funds from state government. According to Naruka, about Rs 182.36 crore as octroi compensation, funds for infrastructure and sum sanctioned as per recommendations of MP Finance Commission are pending with the state government due to which different development works have been put on hold in the city.

“We requested minister to sanction money at the earliest so that development works can be expedited. As monsoon is over, we will have to speed up the works,” Naruka said.

Leader of Opposition Foziya Sheikh Alim said minister has given a positive response and ensured to sanction money soon.

Saturday witnessed a rare incident when BJP and Congress corporators came together for an issue. Otherwise, they oppose each other on issues during IMC meetings.

“Mayor (Malini Gaud) had raised this demand earlier. I assured IMC to address their demand on priority and get the money released by state government at the earliest.” Jaivardhan Singh, state urban development minister