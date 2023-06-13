 Indore Mayor To Staff: Cleanliness Outside Rly Station Should Be Up To Mark
Ahead of cleanliness survey in the city, the mayor and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh are conducting inspections for ensuring implementation of Swachh measures.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Not satisfied with the level of cleanliness, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told civic body officials that cleanliness outside the railway station and Sarwate bus stand should be up to mark.

“People coming out of railway station and bus stand should experience that they are in the cleanest city of the country,” he said to municipal officials during an inspection at Siyaganj and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

During Monday’s inspection, mayor instructed the officials concerned to make adequate cleaning arrangements at public toilets and public offices located in the area. Along with this, instructions were given for comprehensive cleaning of drainage lines in the area and cleaning of stormwater lines.

The mayor also ordered for removal of encroachments made outside the shops and action against those who encroach on the footpath by keeping any kind of goods.

On finding some litter bins damaged, Bhargav instructed officials to either replace or repair them.

