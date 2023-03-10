Indore: Mayor inspects Gair route

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the tradition of Gair taken out in the Rajwada area of the city, the mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the (Gair) route till Gorakund, Tory Corner, Khajuri Bazar to Rajwada along with public representatives as well as administrative officials.

While inspecting the road up to Malharganj, Gorakund Square, Tory Corner, Khajuri Bazar, Rajwada, the mayor instructed the concerned officials to level the road wherever necessary on the side of the road which is under construction.

He also discussed with the representatives about taking out a tableau carrying the corporation’s message every year on the occasion of Rangpanchami. Along with this, keeping in view the renovation works done by the Corporation in Rajwada, Gopal Mandir and surrounding areas under the Smart City instructions were given to adequately prepare for protection of the renovated building from colours and water during Rangpanchami celebration.

Along with this, information was also taken by from the mayor about the necessary preparations to be made by the Municipal Corporation and the administration to include Gair in the Unesco heritage list. Guidelines were also given by the mayor to the concerned officials regarding CCTV cameras, necessary drinking water arrangements and other necessary arrangements from the point of view of security on the route of Gair.

Instructions were also given to the concerned officials to run a massive cleanliness drive with sufficient resources and staff on the Ger route and major places of the city.

Mayor paid tribute to Madhav Rao Scindia

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Union Minister late Madhavrao Scindia, the mayor offered garlands on his statue installed at the Bengali Square.

