Indore: Mayor, corporators to donate one month's salary to mill's tableau- construction panel

Bhargav, IMC chairman hand over cheques of 1 lakh each to 5 mills for Ganeshotsav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Indore

In view of upcoming Ganeshotsav festivities, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and corporators have decided to give away one month’s salary to the tableau preparation committees.

Bhargav said that mills have contributed a lot to the glorious tradition of taking out tableaux on Anant Chaturdashi.

“Acknowledging their contribution, corporators and I have decided to give away our month salary to five mills that prepare tableaux for Ganeshotsav,” he added.

He also handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the office bearers of the mills on behalf of Indore Municipal Corporation for the construction of traditional tableaux.

On this occasion, IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav, Mayor-in-Council members Bablu Sharma, Nandkishore Pahadia, Hukumchand Mill Public Ganeshotsav Committee chairman Naresh Srivansh, Rajkumar Mill Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Kailash Thakur, Malwa Mill Shree Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Kailash Kushwaha, Kalyan Mill Public Ganeshotsav Committee chairman Harnam Singh Dhariwal, Swadeshi Mill Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Kanhaiyalal Marmat, Nathulal Sharma of Ganeshotsav Committee and others were present.

Bhargav said city’s tradition of taking out tableau procession on Anant Chaturdashi is world famous. “Indore has grown into the city of malls, yet tableaux are being made by the mills in Indore and taken out in form of procession, carrying forward the tradition of Anant Chaturdashi,” he added.

