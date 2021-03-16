Indore: ​Maths proves a tough nut to crack in JEE Main

Indore

Mathematics turned out to be the biggest challenge for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) aspirants on Tuesday. It was ​​the first day of second round of JEE Main examination March attempt, when most students came out of the exam centre with a grave face.

Since number of candidates were much lesser than February, JEE Main 2021 March attempt was cancelled at two centres. The examination was conducted only at one centre at Dewas Naka on Tuesday.

Most students found the paper to be challenging with barely any section that they could label as ‘easy’ this time. While aspirants have the opportunity to have four attempts this year for the first time, tough paper means most of the students might have to attempt all the exams to have a chance at cracking JEE.

Students reviewed the paper as balanced, while the maths portion was analysed as difficult. As per the candidates, the difficulty level of maths was high followed by physics and chemistry.

In the second shift, students reported an ‘expected’ paper. Physics was said to be the toughest section. A few students, however, have reported a surprisingly confusing Chemistry section.

The morning session was held from 9 am- 12 noon, while the afternoon session will be concluded at 6 pm. A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates have registered for the March session.

JEE Main Mathematics paper was tough and time-consuming, while Physics and Chemistry were easier, an engineering aspirant Himanshu Rao said.

Another JEE aspirant Richa Saxena said, “Paper held today (Tuesday) was comparatively harder than the one held in February.”

“In maths, the numerical based questions are quite lengthy, overall the section is quite difficult. There were no difficult questions in chemistry, while physics has some tough questions,” Aarti Khatekar, an aspirant, said.

The March session will conclude on the 18th of the month.

“Today mathematics paper was a little tough. The overall paper was lengthy as compared to previous February attempt.

Those students, who are going to appear for the paper tomorrow, should plan strategy of tackling length and little bit toughness of paper.

Overall papers are balanced and complete coverage of syllabus is there in physics to 3 tricky questions were there and in chemistry integer type questions were from physical chemistry.”

