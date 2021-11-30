Indore: ​Maruti showroom among 23 establishments sealed as employees have not taken both the vaccine doses

Indore:

A Maruti Suzuki showroom and a boutique were among the 23 commercial establishments which were sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation (DAVV) as staffers there were found to have skipped ​the ​second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Indore is among the few cities that have started taking action against employers if their employees have not​taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that it is crucial to take ​the ​second dose of vaccine to develop a protective cover against coronavirus infection. “Despite the fact, many people are reluctant to take the second dose of vaccine. We have started taking ​action ​against those institutions who are not ensuring that their employees take both doses of vaccine,” she said.

With help from the district administration and health department, IMC is running ​a ​vaccination campaign at war footing. Vaccination centres are being run till 10 pm at all 19 zones in the city to ensure that shopkeepers and office-goers don’t miss immunization drive.

Various institutions, malls, shops ​and residents associations assured civic body officials that citizens who have not taken both doses of vaccine will not be allowed entry into commercial establishments and colonies. Yet, many citizens ​have still not ​taken the second dose of vaccine thereby putting themselves and others at the risk of getting infected.

To deal with such people, IMC on Monday started ​a ​drive to seal establishments whose employees skipped ​the ​second dose of vaccine.

Zone No 18 Zonal Officer Ateeq Khan visited Maheshwari Sweets in Navlakha and sought to vaccination certificate of all employees on Monday. On learning that all employees had not taken second dose of vaccine, Khan sealed Maheshwari Sweets.

The IMC also sealed showroom of Maruti Suzuki, Super Cop Care, Royal Furniture and Shirmi Boutique factory and several others on finding that their employees had not taken ​the ​second dose of vaccine.

Pal said that this drive will continue in the city in future also.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:21 AM IST