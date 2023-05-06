Indore: Married woman found hanging, parents allege murder by in-laws

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws place in Annapurna area, police said on Friday. The family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and they killed her. Later, they hanged her to turn the case into suicide, they alleged. The police said that the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for her death.

ACP (Annapurna) BPS Parihar said that the deceased has been identified as Indu Tiwari, 35 years, a resident of Sudama Nagar area of the city. She got married to Gaurav Tiwari five years ago and was found hanging at her place in the wee hours of Friday. The family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for a few days and they killed her by hanging. An external injury mark was also seen on the body.

Parihar said that on the basis of the statements given by the woman’s family members, a case of dowry death is being registered against the responsible persons and her husband and father-in-law were detained by the police. Further investigation is underway.

The family members of the woman alleged that she was being harassed by the accused for a few days. She wanted to apply for jobs but this did not go well with her husband and their relationship started to deteriorate. The family members alleged that their four-year-old child informed them that his mother was beaten up by his father.

The family members of the deceased alleged that they were informed of the incident three hours after it took place. Even Indu’s maternal aunt, who lives in Sudama Nagar area only was not informed promptly. They reached the city from Shivpuri and created a ruckus outside Gaurav’s house alleging that the husband killed their daughter. The family members informed the media persons that there was an injury mark on her body so they doubted that the accused hanged her after killing her.