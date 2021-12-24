Indore: Many oxygen plants not started, restrict admission and seal medical shops of hospitals, orders collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “If you don’t follow orders, I’ll list down your loopholes and anomalies and get the hospital sealed. Start your oxygen plants as soon as possible as cases of Covid will start increasing in mid-January,” district collector Manish Singh warned representatives of private and government hospitals during a review meeting on the status of oxygen plants installed in various hospitals of the district.

He also directed administrative officials to seal the admission capacity from 25-50 per cent of four hospitals, including Mayur Hospital, Mediplus Hospital, Apple Hospital and Greater Kailash Hospital for not starting oxygen plants within the stipulated time. Singh also directed the officials to seal their medical stores until their oxygen plants start.

Singh asked the responsible authorities of Government PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Civil Hospital, Mhow, and CHC, Sanwer, to take appropriate action to rectify the problems and get their oxygen plants running at the earliest opportunity.

Singh emphasised the need for Covid Care Centres to ensure that beds are reserved for Covid patients.

Free Press had exposed the lack of preparations of the health department and reported issues with the oxygen plants during the mock drill on Wednesday. The administration called a meeting to review the situation on Thursday.

‘Appoint technicians and no excuse will be tolerated’

C3 Hospital

Representative: As we’re under renovations, we couldn’t get the plant started. We’ll make it in a week.

Zonal Medical Officer: Owner Dr Pramod Jhawar doesn’t receive calls and doesn’t follow instructions on starting the plant.

Collector: I’ll get the hospital sealed if you don’t follow directions. Get the plant started and update the ZMO on the issue.

Life Care Hospital

Representative: Our plant will be started soon; it’s installed, but stuck due to a few issues.

Collector: You must get your oxygen plant started as the third wave of Covid-19 will hit in mid-January and the number of cases will increase. If you don’t pay heed, we’ll list your anomalies and get the hospital sealed.

Mediplus Hospital

Representative: We didn’t have space to install plants so we bought a place. Now, our work is pending for the disbursement of a bank loan as we have to pay for the initial installation.

Collector: We won’t tolerate the excuses and restrict your admissions to only 25 per cent until the plant starts.

Mayur Hospital

Zonal Medical Officer: The oxygen plant couldn’t be started as the owner puts forth excuses of a lack of funds.

Collector: Get the oxygen plant started but seal admissions to 25 per cent until the plant starts. Seal the medical shop too. We’ll have to take action as you delayed installation.

Sewakunj Hospital

Representative: Our plant will start in a couple of days. The installation has been done.

Collector: Get the AMC of the oxygen plant and also convert the beds in the Covid Care Centre as mild cases will come during the new wave. The hospital can cater to the large area.

Index Medical College

Representatives: We have two PSA units installed and started. We’re able to fulfil our requirements of oxygen.

Collector: You have good plants. You should change the top floors of the hospital into a Covid Care Centre and keep charges reasonable, that is Rs 700.

Apple Hospital

Zonal Medical Officer: Hospital didn’t cooperate and provided false information. They put forth an excuse of some mishap as the reason for a delay in starting the plant.

SDM: The hospital provides false data as they said their plant capacity was 490 cylinders but it produces less than 210 cylinders. The condition is poor too.

Collector: The ownership of the hospital changed hands a few days ago but they committed to start the plant by December 10. We’ll have to take action and we’re restricting admissions by 25 per cent.

Vishesh Jupiter Hospital

SDM: The hospital has a good plant and in working condition.

Collector: They have connected the PSA unit with a liquid oxygen plant, as well. Other hospitals must follow suit.

V1 Hospital

Representative: The hospital will start by January 1. We’ll get the plant started before it.

Zonal Medical Officer: Local residents complain about the noise pollution from the oxygen plant. We’ve had the noise cancellation unit installed and will solve the problem.

Collector: Get the unit started and ZMO must visit the hospital to ensure smooth running.

Greater Kailash Hospital

Zonal Medical Officer: Hospital owner Dr Bandi put forth an excuse of a lack of finance for getting the plant installed.

Collector: He always complains about financial issues. Restrict their admission capacity, too, until the plant starts.

Arihant Hospital

Zonal Medical Officer: Connectivity issues and shade problem in oxygen plant. The owner never meets and discusses the issues.

Collector: Go and meet the responsible officials. After the meeting, ensure completion of the work at the earliest possible opportunity.

Sanwer, Mhow, Depalpur

Collector: Get a technician recruited for it and also ensure AMC. Pay through Rogi Kalyan Samiti or inform the officials about it. Try to get support from public representatives and social organisations as they did last time.

Hukumchand Polyclinic

In-charge Dr Ashutosh Sharma: Civil work of the plant is due and will be completed in two-three days.

Collector: Ask the PWD-PIU’s officials about the delay in work and get it completed at the earliest possible opportunity.

PC Sethi

Representative: Work on the transformer is pending. It requires Rs 70 lakh.

Collector: Who is handling the electricity work of the hospital? Get the work completed as soon as possible and get the funds sanctioned.

BOX2:

I’m doing your work:

Collector to CMHO

Collector Manish Singh also reprimanded chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya for not taking follow-up action on the oxygen plants and not preparing clear orders for the ZMOs.

‘I’m doing your work. It’s your work to take follow-up action. I can give orders and you must take follow-up action and ensure implementation. Now, ensure stock of medicines in all health centres and get ready to face any situation as cases will increase by mid-January,’ Singh said.

