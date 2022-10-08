Indore: Many colonies to go without water today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city will have to go without drinking water on Saturday as a rubber package of 45 MLD line of Narmada Phase I and II got damaged leading to leakage.

Around 2:30 pm the pumps of Phase I and Phase II were stopped for repair.

During the construction of pillars under the Metro Rail Project, 400 mm diameter trunk main pipeline got damaged and leakage has occurred at Radisson Square, for which even Narmada Phase III pipeline has been closed from Rajiv Gandhi Square for the repair works, IMC officials said.

Due to the closure of BRTS pipeline and due to the damaged line, overhead water tanks in many colonies couldn't be filled. That means supply of water will be affected in many pockets on Saturday.

Localities connected to overhead tanks including a MYH, PWD, Yeshwant Club, Tukoganj, Cotton Adda, Sukhliya, Veena Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Nanda Nagar New, Nanda Nagar Road No 13, Scheme No 54, Scheme No 74, Scheme No 78, Scheme No 114 Part 1, Scheme No 114 Part 2, Barfani Dham, Scheme No 78 Slice 1, Scheme No 78 Slice 2, Loha Mandi, Rajiv Awas Vihar and Scheme No 136.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav directed the IMC officials to ensure that the repair work was completed as soon as possible so that people did not have to face the water crisis for long. It is likely to take an estimated 24 hours to complete the repair work.