Indore: Many colonies to go without water on Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city would have to go without drinking water on Friday as Indore Municipal Corporation has taken a shutdown for fixing leakage in 1200 MM gravity well of Narmada first and second phase near Veterinary College, Mhow.

Initially, the shutdown was taken for a few hours in the morning for fixing the leakage but when the pipe was opened, it was found that the entire PSC pipe with MS pipe needs replacement and the work would take more than 24 hours.

Resultantly, the shutdown was extended till Friday. As there was a shutdown, supply of water from Narmada Phase-1 and Phase-2 pumps could not be done to 17 overhead water tanks in the city.

Narmada project superintendent engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the colonies connected to the overhead water tanks which remained empty will have to go without water on Friday.

The colonies and houses connected to overhead water tanks at Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, Chhatribagh, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Kushwaha Mohalla, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravidian City, Jinsi Haat Ground, Scheme No 103, Malhar Ashram and Gandhi Hall would not receive water through the tap.