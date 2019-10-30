Indore: Mandis open after; Diwali break 10,000 quintals of pulses traded

Indore: Purchase anmd sale of 10,000 quintals of pulses took place on the opening day at Chhawni gran mand on Wednesday. The trade resumed in mandis after four-day Diwali festival break. Traders celebrate New Year day a day after Diwali.

As per Hindu calendar, grain merchants resume trade on third day after Diwali, which is considered auspicious.

Suresh Agrawal, president of Association of Pulses Manufacturers, said millers started trading at 8.30 am in Chhawni grain mandi. A Deepawali get-together was also organised on the occasion. The traders purchased tuar, Udad, Moong, Chana and Masoor. Primarily Radheshyam Vijaykumar, Uttamramji Kataria, Ashok Mittal, Ashok Agrawal, Gopal Agrawal (Paras Industries) Jitendra Jindal and more than 200 millers were present during the Muhurat Trading.