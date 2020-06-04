Indore Management Association Webinar: Leaders must unleash passion in organisation, says R Gopalkrishnan, author and corporate trainer

"Leaders must reflect on ways to unleash passion, a purposeful culture and positivity within the organisation. They constitute people power, which is the best the immunisation for a corporation."

Author and corporate trainer, R Gopalkrishnan, said this while addressing a webinar on Thursday. It was organised by Indore Management Association under its live session series, Unfolding Secrets: THE IMA Way. The topic of the webinar was ‘Reset Ideas for Business Leaders’. Gopalakrishnan started the session by stating that what is a reset of ideas? Explaining it he said that there is a bit of a hero in every one of us and our hero must assess the changing situation and show the leadership.

He said that in India, we don’t invest in knowledge building and capacity building. Think about learning and always ask what new I can learn. Everyone should develop managerial iintuitions. Rely on intuition after analysing data to move forward. Because data will only help at a certain level but intuitions help in the final results. Learn to develop your intuitions. Emotion means something which has a deep impact on you. Another thing is innovation. Think of innovation is a process rather than a logical process. Conception is made in a mind. Turn the dangers into opportunities. So try to learn from them. Curiosity is important to make our self future-ready.