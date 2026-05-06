Indore Management Association Simulation Workshop To Sharpen Corporate Leadership Skills | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step toward strengthening leadership and strategic thinking among professionals, the Indore Management Association (IMA) is set to organise a unique management development programme titled AIMA Chanakya Simulation-Based Workshop on Friday.

The full-day workshop will run from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and is specially designed for professionals from corporate and business organisations.

The workshop aims to equip participants with practical business decision-making skills through an advanced simulation-based learning model. Unlike traditional classroom sessions, the programme will immerse participants in real-world business scenarios, requiring them to make strategic decisions under limited time and resource constraints.

Organisers said the programme will provide hands-on exposure to critical business domains, including marketing, finance, human resources, and operations. By participating in simulation exercises, attendees will gain practical insights into business strategy formulation, competitive risk management, and leadership development.

A key highlight of the programme is its highly interactive, experiential approach, which encourages professionals to think strategically and sharpen their managerial instincts. The initiative is expected to benefit junior, mid-level, and senior managers, as well as business leaders and strategic thinkers seeking career growth.

According to the IMA, the workshop will focus on enhancing decision-making capabilities, improving team management skills, and understanding market competition.

Participants will compete and collaborate in teams of four, with each team required to bring two laptops for the simulation exercises. Officials believe this innovative workshop will provide a transformative platform for professionals seeking to enhance their capabilities in a competitive business environment.