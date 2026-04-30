Indore Management Association Hosts Insightful Session On Future Consumer Trends |

IMA hosts insightful session

on future consumer trends

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

The Indore Management Association (IMA) organised a Contemporary Learning Session titled Consumer 2030: Trends, Tribes, Transformations at the Jal Auditorium on Thursday. The session witnessed active participation from management professionals, entrepreneurs, students and industry stakeholders.

The keynote address was delivered by Navin Khandelwal, who shared valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of consumer behaviour leading up to 2030. Khandelwal emphasised that future consumers will prioritise experience, trust, transparency, and personalisation over mere products and services. The growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital platforms in influencing consumer decisions was also highlighted.

During the session, key trends such as rapid digitalisation, e-commerce expansion, mobile-first strategies, and omnichannel marketing were discussed. Khandelwal noted that modern consumers increasingly demand convenience, speed, and seamless service delivery.

Analysing different consumer segments, the session explored behavioural patterns across generations, from digitally driven Gen Z to quality-focused Gen X and tech-savvy senior citizens. The discussion also underlined the need for businesses to shift from transactional models to building long-term customer relationships through digital transformation and enhanced customer experience.

The session further highlighted that India could have nearly 400 million online consumers by 2030, significantly boosting digital commerce and retail opportunities. Participants engaged actively in the interactive Q&A session, making the event highly engaging