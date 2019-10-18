Indore: Man taking morning walk killed in road accident

Indore: A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Gandhi Nagar area on Friday, while he was taking a morning walk. The police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle owner.

According to the police the incident took place near Gomatgiri intersection around 4.30 am. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Prahalad Yogi, a resident of Patel Nagar. He owned a cycle repairing shop near the spot, where the accident took place. After opening the shop, he was taking a walk near the road when a vehicle hit him and fled from the scene after the accident. The passersby spotted him lying injured near the road and informed the police immediately. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

The police are examining the CCTVs installed near the spot or on the exit and entry points to know about the vehicle. Information from the spot is also being collected.