Indore: Man stabbed by bikers dies

Indore: A 45-year-old man, who was stabbed by unidentified bikers in Pardeshipura area, died during treatment in MY hospital on Saturday night. He was returning home late on Friday night when the bikers came from the rear and stabbed him near Damru Ustad Square and fled.

The police are examining CCTVs of the area to identify the accused. A case of murder has been registered by the police.

Investigating officer SI Ram Shakya from Pardeshipura police station said that the deceased was identified as Dilip Pareta, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta.

He was undergoing treatment in the hospital when he told police that he didn’t know the accused. He also said that he did not have enmity with anyone and accused did not rob him. Police believed that Dilip had an argument over some issue due to which he was stabbed by the accused.

Two CCTVs near the spot were not functioning. Later, police examined a CCTV installed at a mobile shop in which two suspects were seen fleeing from the spot but their faces are not clear. Other CCTVs on the same road are being examined.

Shakya said that he took the statement of his family members but they too said that Dilip had no rivalry with anyone. On Sunday, Dilip’s body was handed over to his family members after the autopsy.