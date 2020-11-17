Indore: Man, son killed in car accident in Sendhwa

Indore: A man and his son were killed while two of their family members were critically injured in a car accident in Sendhwa on Sunday. They were going to perform Kaal Sarp Dosh Puja in Nashik when the accident happened.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sendhwa Bypass Road on Sunday morning. Choice Palace Colony in Annapurna area resident 53-year-old Harish Osatwal along with 23-year-old son Ankit, wife, and son-in-law was going to Nashik in a car. They reached Sendhwa Bypass Road when the driver lost control and the car got off from the road.

All four people got critically injured in the accident. The local residents informed the ambulance and police, after which they were rushed to the hospital but Harish and son Ankit could not be saved. Harish’s wife and son-in-law are undergoing treatment in a hospital. It is said that their condition is stated to be out of danger.

After knowing about the incident, the family members of Harish from Indore reached the spot and took the bodies to the city after the postmortem on Monday. The last rites of Harish and his son were performed on Monday.

Harish was associated with a newspaper. He was serving a paper distribution service for about 38 years without leave. It is said that after his father’s death, he woke up at 4 am and first he distributed the newspapers after which he performed his father’s last rites.