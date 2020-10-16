Indore: Man selling cannabis from his shop arrested

Indore: A man was arrested while he was selling cannabis in the shade of his grocery shop in Gautampura area on Friday. Cannabis worth Rs 20000 was seized from the accused and he is being questioned by the police.

According to the police, a tip-off was received that a person named Hakam Singh runs a grocery shop in Kitkoda village and he is indulged in selling cannabis also. The police team reached the place and detained the person. About two kg cannabis recovered from the accused and he was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS act. The police are trying to know about his source, who provided him cannabis.