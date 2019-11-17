Indore: Man knifed by bride’s brother, others, critical

Indore: A youth was attacked by his wife’s brother and others just a few hours after his marriage in Sanwer on Sunday. The victim got married to a girl in Ujjain and he came to her maternal grandmother’s place when he was stabbed by the accused.

According to the police, Dharampuri-resident Kunal Yadav got married to Reena of Tilak Nagar area on Saturday. Their marriage took place in a temple in Ujjain and later they reached Kunal’s grandmother’s place in Dharampuri when Reena’s brother and his friends reached there and they started an argument with Kunal over the marriage which took place against the wishes of family members. Situation turned worse and one of the accused took out a knife and attacked Kunal around 1.30 pm. The accused later fled from the spot.

Investigating Officer Vishwajeet Singh Tomar said that the statement of girl and family members are being taken to know about the accused. It is said that one of the accused was Reena’s brother and the attack was done over her marriage. However, the investigation is underway and information about the accused is being collected.

The police have detained two suspects. Tomar said that Reena left the house a couple of days ago when the family members searched her everywhere and later they filed a missing complaint with Tilak Nagar police station.