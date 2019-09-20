Indore: Man killed in road accident

Indore: A 40-year-old man died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Bypass Road on Thursday. The police have registered a case against the vehicle driver and started a search for him.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Anil Singh Chouhan said that the deceased has been identified as Naresh Patekar (40) a resident of Kalindi Midtown.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike near President Hotel on Bypass Road.

Naresh was critically injured and he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police are examining the CCTVs to identify the vehicle which hit him on Bypass Road.