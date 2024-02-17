Indore: Man Killed By Wife, Nephew Over Their Illicit Affair

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person's body which was found in mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning was killed by his wife, nephew and his four friends to hide their illicit relationship, Dwarkapuri police said on Friday. The nephew was not present on the spot and was instructing the other accused via video call on how to carry out the killing of his uncle. The nephew lured his friends with money and convinced them to carry out the murder.

To mislead police, the accused threw the body, his two-wheeler and a garbage bin near a culvert to make the incident appear as an accident. The killers had been planning the murder for the last two days. According to police, the body of Roop Singh was found near a culvert in Ahirkhedi area in the wee hours of Thursday. He suffered severe head and leg injuries, with his motorcycle lying nearby. Though initially it was thought to be an accident, further investigation revealed evidence that shifted focus to murder angle.

After examining CCTV footage and questioning the victim's neighbours, the police found that the victim's wife had an illicit relationship with her nephew. On Wednesday night, three accused entered the victim's house with the help of his wife and killed the victim by smashing his head with a stone. The deceased wife cleaned blood stains in the house to conceal the killing. The police arrested all the accused and recovered the stone used in the crime, bloodstained clothes and blood samples from the house.