Indore: Man held with MD drugs worth Rs 1 crore

Indore: Crime branch on Saturday arrested a man from Mandsaur with the drug Mephedrone, popularly known as MD drugs worth Rs 1 crore. The accused was waiting to deliver the drugs to someone on Sanwer Road when he was caught. He was associated with a person who had been arrested earlier. ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that under “Operation Prahar”, the senior officials instructed the crime branch to keep an eye on the people indulged in supplying drugs in the city. The crime branch received a tip-off that a person would deliver MD drugs to someone near Bhutta Choupati on Sanwer Road.

After the information, the crime branch reached the mentioned place and caught a person from there. During a search, the crime branch officers recovered MD drugs weighing around 1.1 kilograms from the bag of the accused. The accused was identified as Ayyub Kallu Shah, a resident of Shyamgarh in Mandsaur district. The officials also seized two mobile phones and Rs 1450 from the accused and he was booked under section 8/22 of NDPS Act. Ayyub informed the crime branch officials that he is a band party owner in Shyamgarh and he was an associate of Raisuddin Khan and Dinesh Agrawal, who were arrested earlier with MD drugs worth Rs 70 crores. He had supplied the drugs in other states with the help of the agents. After the arrest of Dinesh and others, accused Ayyub had fled from his place. The crime branch also found his link with Vedprakash Vyas from Hyderabad, a pharmaceutical firm owner. His record and information of his property is also being gathered by the crime branch.