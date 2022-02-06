Indore: Man held with cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raoji Bazar police on Sunday arrested a man with cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh. The accused was trying to supply the cannabis to someone when he was caught by the police.

According to the police, information was received that a person was roaming in the Kesharbai Ka Bagicha area to supply the cannabis to someone. After getting the information, the police reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest the accused from there.

He was identified as Raj alias Sanju, a resident of Kesharbai Ka Bagicha area. During a search, the police recovered 1.8 kilograms of cannabis from a bag from the accused. Police said that the value of the cannabis is Rs 1 lakh in the international market.

Man arrested with bhang

Acting on the information received on the Citizen Cop mobile application, the crime branch arrested a person with bhang. According to a crime branch official, the information was received that a person was seen near Rambagh and he is carrying bang illegally. After the information, the crime branch and Sadar bazar police raided the place and managed to arrest the accused named Mohit alias Kalu from there. Some bhang was recovered from him. He allegedly informed the police that he had brought bhang from Mohammad Mujahid from Morsali Gali.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:40 PM IST