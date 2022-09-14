e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Indore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Apart from handing down the sentence, judge Girraj Prasad Garg slapped a fine Rs 2000 also on the convict.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for burning his wife alive. 

Apart from handing down the sentence, judge Girraj Prasad Garg slapped a fine Rs 2000 also on the convict.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that Satish Chouhan had set his wife Babita ablaze after pouring kerosene over her on September 14, 2017.

After setting her on fire, Satish had even locked her in the room. However, later he took her to MY Hospital where she died during treatment. However, before she breathed her last she had told the police about her husband's act.

Additional public prosecutor Gokul Singh Sisodia appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Read Also
Indore: West Discom engineer caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Indore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Indore Municipal Corporation to name garden after Umesh Sharma

Indore Municipal Corporation to name garden after Umesh Sharma

Indore: Intermittent rain with gusty winds lash city

Indore: Intermittent rain with gusty winds lash city

Indore: 17-year-old dies in road accident

Indore: 17-year-old dies in road accident

Indore: Poshan Baag; production falls far short of the target

Indore: Poshan Baag; production falls far short of the target