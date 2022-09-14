Indore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Jail/ Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for burning his wife alive.

Apart from handing down the sentence, judge Girraj Prasad Garg slapped a fine Rs 2000 also on the convict.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that Satish Chouhan had set his wife Babita ablaze after pouring kerosene over her on September 14, 2017.

After setting her on fire, Satish had even locked her in the room. However, later he took her to MY Hospital where she died during treatment. However, before she breathed her last she had told the police about her husband's act.

Additional public prosecutor Gokul Singh Sisodia appeared on behalf of the prosecution.