Indore: Man Gets 20 Years RI For Raping Minor 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was convicted for abducting and raping a minor girl was sent to 20 years of imprisonment by the court on Thursday.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the court of additional sessions judge (Depalpur) Nilesh Yadav sent accused Ashok Thakur (20) resident of Machal for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The prosecution in the case was represented by additional public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai.

The court also recommended providing Rs 1 lakh to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

He said that on June 18, 2021, at around 12 noon, the minor girl victim was lured away from home by some unknown person.

The complainant had searched for her in the neighborhood and among his relatives but he could not find her. After that, the complainant went to Betma police station and lodged a missing complaint.

After some time the victim was found. During the investigation of the crime, statements of the victim were recorded and a medical examination of the victim was conducted, on the basis of which a case under sections 366, 376 (2N), 376 (3) of IPC and POCSO Act was registered.

After a complete investigation, the charge sheet against the accused was presented in the Depalpur court which sentenced the accused to 20 years of jail.

