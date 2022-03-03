Indore: Man fined Rs 1 lakh for forcing his wife to have unnatural sex

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A loco pilot of a Mumbai train and native of Goa was fined Rs 1 lakh by a local court on Wednesday for for forcing his wife into unnatural sex and turning her health condition bad. It is claimed as the first case of its kind registered in a Madhya Pradesh court and also the first in Indore.

The case was prosecuted by advocates Krishna Kumar Kunhare, Ishwar Kumar Prajapati, Kriti Agrawal representing the victim.

Advocate Kunhare said that the victim is from the Hira Nagar police station area. She got married with the accused, Nitin (name changed), in March 2019. After marriage, the accused and his family members (victim’s in-laws) took Rs 1.65 lakh from her and demanded a separate dowry of Rs10 lakh. After marriage, the accused forced her into physical relations with him. The victim got pregnant in 2019 and, due to weakness, was prescribed bed rest by the doctor. The doctor also suggested to her husband not to force her into any physical relations.

Advocate Kunhare said that the accused did not stop unnatural sexual activities which caused intense bleeding in the victim’s private parts. After five months of pregnancy, the woman gave birth to a premature baby. “Because she was carrying a foetus, miscarriage occurred after which the doctor started her treatment for three months. The accused sent the victim back to her parents’ home stating that she was of no use to the accused,” said Kunhare.

After this, the woman lodged a complaint at Heera Nagar police station under sections of domestic violence after which the court instructed the women and child welfare department to conduct an investigation into the case.

The investigation report and evidence were submitted in court and the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused. Besides, he will have to bear the expense of Rs 1.3 lakh which the woman spent on the judicial process. He has to pay Rs 5,000 every month as instalment for this amount.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:09 AM IST