Indore: Man dies, family alleges he was thrashed

Indore: A 38-year-old unemployed man died under mysterious circumstances in Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday. The family members alleged that he was thrashed by someone on Monday night. However, the police said that no external injury marks were found on his body. The exact reason of his death would be known only from the autopsy report.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Mishra, a resident of Jeet Nagar area of the city. Investigating officer SI Goyal from Bhanwarkuan said that Ashok was admitted to a hospital by his family members on Monday night. He was discharged from the hospital after a few hours. He was taken home where he died in the night. The statements of his family members are being taken to know the circumstances under which he was rushed to the hospital.

One of his relatives informed that Ashok had an argument with a person on Monday night after which he was thrashed by that person after which he was rushed to the hospital. The police were also informed about the incident.