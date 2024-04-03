Indore: Man Carrying Charas Worth ₹1.7 Lakh Caught By NCB | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a man for carrying charas worth Rs 1.7 lakh on Bypass Road, an officer said on Tuesday. The officials claimed that the charas was brought from Himachal Pradesh and was destined for Maharashtra. The accused is being questioned for other people engaged in drug-supply on the state level.

NCB’s zonal director Ritesh Ranjan informed media persons that during their two-day operation against drug suppliers, a person was arrested from near Toll Plaza on Dewas Bypass Road while he was carrying the drug in a bag. During a search, about 675 grams of charas was recovered from him.

The value of the drugs is Rs 1.7 lakh in the international market. He had concealed the drug in a hidden pocket of his bag to mislead the officials. Ongoing investigation revealed that the charas was brought from Kullu Manali and was being taken to Pune.

The arrested accused did not reveal the name of the drug provider of the consignee till the filing of the report. He is being questioned further. The NCB officials claimed that it was the fifth seizure of drugs this year.