Indore: Man booked for torturing wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for harassing her mentally and physically, on Thursday.

According to Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, the woman, a resident of Tukoganj area, has lodged a complaint that her husband tortures her over petty issues.

She alleged that her husband has an extra-marital affair. When she stops him from going anywhere at night, the accused argues with her and beats her. The police have registered a case under various sections and started an investigation into the case.

