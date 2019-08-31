Indore: Man beaten for honking

Indore: A man was beaten by a person over an argument on honking in Palasia area, police said on Friday. According to police, Anil Pahwa was beaten by Nadeem and Taufiq over honking.

The incident took place near Rafael Tower on Thursday when Anil Pahwa who was a two-wheeler honked. Two persons, who were also on a two-wheeler ahead of him, stared at him. They had argument, which turned violent.

Nadeem and Taufiq allegedly beat the victim on road. They also threatened him with dire consequences and fled. Police are investigating the case.