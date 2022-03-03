​​ Indore: Man arrested with rare owl, turtle worth lakhs

Indore

The crime branch arrested a man trying to sell ​​rare species of owl and turtle on Thursday. The accused was handed over to the forest department for further action.

According to additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, they received information that a wildlife smuggler was roaming to supply a rare owl and ​a ​turtle to someone in the city. The crime branch arrested him​ ​and recovered an owl and a turtle from his possession. The value of the owl and turtle recovered is worth lakhs of rupees.

The accused allegedly informed the officials that many people buy rare owls and turtles at ​​high prices, so he was looking for customers. The accused was handed over to the forest department. He is being questioned about other persons involved in similar crimes.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:28 PM IST