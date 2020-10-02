Indore: Man arrested for robbing woman after a chase

Indore: A man was arrested for robbing a woman in the Lasudia area on Friday. The woman, who was returning from the market, tried to escape after seeing the accused but he chased her and managed to snatch her gold chain. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the spot where the accused is seen snatching women's gold chain.



ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said that the incident took place in Bapuji Nagar on September 29 when Babji Nagar resident 52-year-old Sangeeta Sharma was returning home from the market. The auto-rickshaw dropped her at BRTS from where she was walking to home. A few step away from her house, she smelled something fishy after seeing a young boy following her. She tried to flee when the accused chased her and fled with her gold chain. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV where she is seen crying for help and the people of the area gathered there but the accused could not be caught. Later, the police were informed and a probe was launched.

On the basis of the face captured in the CCTV, the police searched the accused in the area and finally he was arrested from his place on Friday.

The accused was identified as Suraj Barwale, a resident of Niranjanpur area of the city. A gold chain was also recovered from the accused and he is being questioned father, ASP Raghuvanshi added.