Indore Man Allegedly Offers ₹50,000 For Woman’s Phone Number, Threatens AI-Generated Obscene Photos And Murder |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of stalking driven by one-sided love has surfaced in the city. Fed up with the harassment by a Juni Indore garment shop salesman, a 21-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Khudel police station.

The suspect allegedly pestered her brother-in-law, sister and sister-in-law for her mobile number, offering Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to anyone who shared it.

When her brother objected, the suspect threatened to defame her using artificial intelligence (AI)-generated obscene photos.

Met at a garment shop, harassment began two years later

According to Khudel police, the woman earlier lived with her family in Sindhi Colony, near a clothing store named Bharat Garments, where the suspect, Naveen Sharma alias Shiva, worked as a salesman. She occasionally visited the shop with her family.

About two years ago, her family shifted to the Khudel area. Nearly a month and a half ago, Sharma messaged her brother-in-law on WhatsApp asking for her number, claiming he wanted to marry her.

Subsequently, Sharma began messaging the woman's elder sister, sister-in-law and other relatives on Instagram. Initially, he claimed she owed him money, before stating he liked her, wanted to marry her and offered Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for her contact.

Worse, he made objectionable remarks to her relatives, falsely claiming she was his girlfriend who had stopped talking to him out of anger. Learning of this left the woman deeply humiliated.

When the matter reached the woman's brother, he asked relatives to share his own number with Sharma. Sharma called him on WhatsApp, and when the brother objected to the false rumours, the suspect allegedly turned hostile.

He threatened to generate her obscene photos using AI to ruin her reputation if he wasn't given her number and allowed to speak with her. He also threatened not to let her marry elsewhere and to kill her if she did.

Based on the woman's complaint, police registered a case against Naveen Sharma on Saturday night under Sections 79 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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