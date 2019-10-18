Indore: Make MP Tiger economy; In 2 years from emerging

Indore: Looking overwhelmed over the tremendous responses received from the industries in the first edition of the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh (MMP), Chief Minister Kamalnath has declared that we will make the State from ‘Emerging Tiger Economy’ to ‘Tiger Economy’ of the country in next 2 years. Any company can start the work here without taking any permission if it has the land. They will have to offer 70% jobs to the state’s youths.

Nath was addressing here a crowded press conference at the end of the MMP investor meet at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday evening. He avoided to disclose the quantum of amount the investment proposals, number of investment proposals and groups received in the one day investor meet, he simply stated ‘I do not believe in the such numbers and conducting the MOU for investment. CM Nath just explained the objective of organizing the event and what much success he received in that contest. ‘Our objective was to create the trust atmosphere here, which must be investor and investment friendly and we have achieved it in 10 months of power.’ We brought change in the attitude of governance, which is optical.

Start migration of IT, Professionals to State: Expressing the resolve of the government, Nath declare that we wish to have migration of state born IT professional to the state back who are presently working in Bangluru or any other city of the country or abroad. 100 such professionals are coming back to the state which are working abroad from last 30 to 40 years.

No single window, directly

Start work, no need of NOC: Announcing the overwhelming change in the industrial policy of the State, CM Nath declare that on the contrary to the single window clearance, he stated that if the company has the land in the state, it can directly start work here, without taking any permission or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from any department. After 3 years of the starting the work, the government will check the Rules Compliance. If there will any fowl, then only it will act. Criticizing the single window policy of the previous government, Nath stated that at the front there was single window and behind it there were 10 more windows, which never opens.