Indore: ​Major fire in factory, 35 flee to safety

A major fire broke out at a factory on Sanwer Road in the wee hours of Saturday. As many as 35 workers were in the factory during the incident. Fortunately, all workers came out of the factory and no one was injured in the incident. However, a firefighter got injured after falling from a height. Due to the chemicals and ink drums in the factory, the flames were spreading and it could not be brought under control till the filing of the report.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in a factory near Bajrang Palia village on Sanwer Road at around 4 am. They immediately came out of the factory and they informed the police and fire brigade. The fire brigade reached the spot but the flames spread to the entire factory. It is said that both the chemical and the ink drums are highly inflammable.

Firefighter Krishnakant Jariya, who was pouring water on the flames from the height, got injured after falling. He injured his leg and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. More than 50 lakh litres of water was used but the flames could not be brought under control till late night.

Fetched water from well and pond

A fire brigade officer said that the flames were spreading continuously and the supply of the water was affected for some time. Then, the officers took water from a well and the pond near the spot. It was a major loss in the factory due to the fire. However, no casualty was reported due to the fire in the factory. It is said that six fire tenders were at the spot till late night.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:33 AM IST