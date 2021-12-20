Indore: MAJOR ARMS SEIZURE BEFORE PANCHAYAT POLLS; 55 guns seized, 3 arrested

Indore

Taking action against illegal weapons, Crime Branch seized 55 countrymade guns with 11 live cartridges and arrested three persons on Monday.

The accused used to assemble the guns in a jungle areas in Khargone district, and the weapons were likely to be used in the gram panchayat elections.

Police officials said, “Jalsingh Chabbra (55) was arrested for making weapons and smuggling them. Police also arrested two buyers from Dewas, Shankar and Santosh.”

The police acting on a tipoff raided Jalsingh who was standing below a bridge at Devguradia Bypass. He was carrying 10 countrymade pistols, four countrymade revolvers and four live cartridges with him. He came to Indore to hand over the weapons to a buyer in Indore whose name he is yet to find out.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed that he had supplied similar guns to two people from Dewas, Shankar and Santosh. On basis of that information, police arrested them and they told police about the location where these guns are made.

“The guns were made in the jungle near Singhnoor village in Khargone district where the police team raided and confiscated 55 countrymade firearms which include 41 countrymade pistols (32 caliber) and 14 countrymade revolvers (12 caliber) along with 11 live cartridges," police official said.

The accused were planning to give these guns to people involved in the panchayat election to be held in upcoming days,” said police officials.

Police are also scanning the criminal records of the accused. Several raids will also be conducted on the places where the guns have been supplied by the accused.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:26 PM IST