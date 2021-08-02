Indore



​The main ​Independence Day ​function of the district will be at​ RAPTC ground located at Mahesh ​Guard Line. Collector ​Manish Singh reviewed the preparations for the function in a​ ​meeting held here on Monday​ ​and assigned responsibilities ​to his subordinates.

Singh ​also reviewed the cases registered under CM Helpline​ and directed officials that the ​portal should be checked every day and the matters resolved satisfactorily within the time limit, and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Collector directed the ​d​istrict ​p​ension ​o​fficer to resolve the issues​ ​related to pension and other payments as soon as they are received​, and directed officials that they should listen to pension-related problems sympathetically. ​