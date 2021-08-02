Indore: Main I-Day ​function at RAPTC ground

Indore
The main Independence Day function of the district will be at RAPTC ground located at Mahesh Guard Line. Collector Manish Singh reviewed the preparations for the function in a meeting held here on Monday and assigned responsibilities to his subordinates.
Singh also reviewed the cases registered under CM Helpline and directed officials that the portal should be checked every day and the matters resolved satisfactorily within the time limit, and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.
Collector directed the district pension officer to resolve the issues related to pension and other payments as soon as they are received, and directed officials that they should listen to pension-related problems sympathetically.